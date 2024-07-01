The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitriy Peskov said that Russia is allegedly ready for talks with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"President Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to any kind of communication and dialogue in order to achieve the goals we set for ourselves. We maintain this openness. The President has said this many times," he said.

As a reminder, on 14 June, dictator Putin said that the Ukrainian military should allegedly withdraw from the temporarily occupied territories within the administrative borders for "peace talks" with Russia. Then Russia would "immediately cease fire".

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that peace talks with Russia are unrealistic, and that a peace agreement with Russia would be a "trap" because Putin would violate any agreement.

Two of Donald Trump's key advisers have presented a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, which has been praised by the former US president. It is noted that the document provides for military assistance to Ukraine only if Kyiv enters into peace talks with Moscow. At the same time, the United States will warn Moscow that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Ukraine from Washington.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said that negotiations with Russia could be conducted through intermediaries from different continents.