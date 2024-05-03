Peskov on Macron’s and Cameron’s statements regarding troops in Ukraine and strikes on Russian Federation: "This causes us concern"

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov said that the Kremlin is "concerned" by Emmanuel Macron’s recent statements about French troops in Ukraine, as well as the words of the head of the British Foreign Office Cameron about the permission to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation with weapons provided by Great Britain.

As Censor.NET informs, he is quoted by propagandist Russian mass media.

"Another very dangerous statement. We see such verbal escalation on the part of official representatives, we see it at the level of heads of state - when it concerns France, at a more expert level - when it concerns Great Britain," Putin's spokesman said.

According to Peskov, this allegedly leads to a "direct escalation of tensions" surrounding the war in Ukraine. He said it could potentially "pose a danger to European security, the entire European security architecture."

"Here we are recording such a dangerous tendency of inciting tension in the official statement. This causes us concern," he added.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain David Cameron said that Ukraine has the right to hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with British weapons.

Read more: Europe is gradually experiencing "strategic awakening" due to war in Ukraine - Macron

Macron's statements regarding sending troops to Ukraine

At the end of February, Macron said that "it cannot be ruled out" that Western troops would be sent to Ukraine. He later added that his resonant words were carefully thought out.

At the same time, the French president's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of allied countries, whose leaders hastened to assure that they would not send troops. Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

On March 14, President Macron gave an interview to the French media in which he responded to Putin's "nuclear" threats by saying that France also has nuclear weapons.

The French leader also said that if Russia wins this war, trust in Europe will be reduced to zero. Also, in the context of the statement about sending troops to Ukraine, Macron noted that France is ready to invest resources to prevent Russia from winning.

In early May 2024, Macron said that if the Russians broke through the defenses and Ukraine asked for help, then France would consider sending in ground troops.

Read more: Macron: Precondition for Europe’s security is that Russia does not win war