Europe is gradually experiencing "strategic awakening" due to war in Ukraine - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is convinced that Europe is gradually experiencing a "strategic awakening" as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In particular, this concerns the creation of a "European missile shield".

Macron said this in an interview with The Economist, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the "strategic awakening" is taking place in several directions.

"Today we see this with the German proposal to create a European missile shield. Or with Poland, which says it is ready to deploy NATO nuclear weapons. I think we, the Europeans, need to sit down at the negotiating table and build a coherent structure," the French leader said.

Macron emphasized that European leaders must decide how they can ensure the security of each country in Europe, including those on the western flank.

"NATO provides one of these answers, and there is no question of rejecting NATO interests. But this framework is much broader than what is currently being done within NATO. I would like to see a discussion within the European political community," he summarized.

