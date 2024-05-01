Trump: I will try to help Ukraine, but Europe must also do its job

Former US President Donald Trump said that if he wins the presidential election, he will "try" to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia. However, he will demand the same effort from Europe.

He stated this in an interview with Time, Censor.NET reports.

When asked whether he would continue military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Trump replied: "I will try to help Ukraine, but Europe must also keep up and do its job."

According to the ex-president of the USA, Europe is currently "not paying its fair share" to help Ukraine.

Trump also commented on the statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. After meeting with Trump in March, he said that he would not give a penny to Ukraine in case of re-election.

In response to this, he specified that he would not give money if "Europe does not begin to level off."

"Europe must pay. Much more falls on us than on European countries. It is very unfair to us," added Trump.

