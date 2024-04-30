ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10097 visitors online
News
6 213 49

Europe should increase aid to Ukraine to level of United States - Trump

дональд,трамп

Former US President Donald Trump believes that Europe should increase aid to Ukraine to the level of the United States.

He said this in an interview with Time, Censor.NET reports.

"I will not give (Ukraine money - Ed.) if Europe does not start to equalize the account (of the assistance provided - Ed.). If Europe is not going to pay, why should we pay?" - he emphasized.

According to Trump, the war has had a much greater impact on Europe than on the United States.

"There is an ocean between us. There is no ocean between them (Ukraine and Europe - Ed.)," he added.

Read more: Blinken to visit Europe to discuss war in Ukraine

Author: 

Europe (311) USA (5238) Trump (1389)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 