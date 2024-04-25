Zelenskyy on Trump’s possible election as US president: "I hope he will not be against Ukraine"

Ukraine will work with Donald Trump or anyone else whom the Americans elect as president of the United States.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Answering the question whether Zelenskyy will be able to work with Trump if he wins the US election, the 45th President of the United States "well, not that he is against, but he questions some aspects of Ukraine."

In response, Zelenskyy emphasized that this is a "very important detail" - that Trump "is not against".

"I hope that he will not be against Ukraine. Of course, there may be different views on some details, but if the general view and common values are common, we can work," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that this will be the decision of the Americans, so Ukraine will work with any president they choose because the United States is a strategic partner of Ukraine and a leader in the world.

According to media reports, Trump called Ukraine "totally corrupt" and "part of Russia" during his term in office. At the same time, during the negotiations to approve US aid to Ukraine, Trump said that Ukraine's survival is important, but Europe should invest more. Trump also praised Speaker Johnson for turning the $9 billion in aid to Ukraine into a "forgiven loan."