Zelenskyy: Western allies should protect Ukraine’s airspace in same way as Israel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to protect Ukraine’s airspace in the same way they protected Israeli airspace during the Iranian attack.

He said this in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"We saw a real effect when all the allies united and defended the people of Israel after a major massive attack by Iran. And so, I think if we all want to be sincere allies - Ukraine and Western countries - the same should be manifested on our territory. This means protecting us, giving us this air shield, protecting our people," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, "Ukraine needs an air shield, new technologies, air defense, the real amount of air defense, the real number of aircraft."

"If our allies have the ability - and we have seen this in the case of Israel - then if our allies have the ability to provide us with protection, to close our skies, then the question is not 'why' but 'when,'" Zelenskyy said.

