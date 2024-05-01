NATO is discussing various scenarios, including Russian attack. We must prepare for everything, - Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

There is no direct military threat to NATO from Russia, but NATO member states are preparing for different scenarios.

This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"There is currently no direct military threat from Russia to any of the NATO countries. But hypothetically, everything is possible. Hypothetically, theoretically, all scenarios are being discussed. That is why it is important to prepare for this. We need to be sure that there are not only plans to protect NATO territory from the first centimeter. We need not only plans, but also capabilities, defense spending, the structure of the armed forces, their training, and adaptability," she explained.

According to Brazier, you need to have a package of capabilities. Therefore, right now, NATO is undergoing changes and increasing defense spending.

Brazier said that NATO's approach and attitude towards Russia changed back in 2014, when Russia attacked Ukraine.

"We then saw in practice the intention of the Russians to use the armed forces, both openly and covertly. Therefore, the Alliance changed its strategy and moved from operations in distant countries to the collective defense of its own territory and people. That's why a new military strategy, regional plans and defense plans have emerged," she said.

Threats to NATO from Russia

Earlier, Russian dictator Putin said that the appearance of NATO troops in Ukraine would lead to "tragic consequences."

Also, after Finland joined NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian missile systems would now appear near its border.

And the Russian representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Finland "will be the first to suffer" if there is "any aggravation between NATO and Russia."