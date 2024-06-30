Negotiations with Russia can be conducted through intermediaries from different continents, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could negotiate with Russia through intermediaries. They could be countries from different continents.

The head of state said this in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Censor.NET reports.

Journalist Trudy Rubin asked Zelenskyy if there could be circumstances for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia. In response, Zelenskyy said that he currently sees only one model for such negotiations - a trilateral agreement with mediators.

The President cited the Black Sea Grain Initiative format as an example.

"Ukraine can find a model where solutions can be found. This model was first applied on the example of the grain corridor, when Ukraine negotiated not with Russia, but with the UN and Turkey. They, in turn, took on the responsibility to negotiate with us and then sign the relevant agreement with Russia," Zelenskyy said.

He added that in negotiations with Russia, a model could be used where countries from different continents, including Asia and Africa, act as mediators.

"In the same way, in territorial integrity, energy, and shipping, a model can be used when countries from different continents prepare solutions to a particular crisis. And then this document, if it suits Ukraine, should be discussed with representatives of the Russian Federation in the same way. So far, we have only this model," the President said.