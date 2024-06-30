Russians dropped more than 800 KABs on Ukraine in week: We need forces and means to destroy carriers of these bombs, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

This week, the Russian Federation used over 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, shelling Ukrainian cities, causing destruction and loss of life.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Sunday, 30 June, by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This week alone, Russia has used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Against our cities and communities, against our people, against everything that ensures normal life," Zelenskyy wrote.

As the President noted, Ukraine needs the necessary forces and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian combat aircraft where they are. This step is necessary.

"Clear decisions that will help protect our people. Long-range strikes and modern air defence are the basis for stopping the daily Russian terror. I am grateful to all partners who understand this," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk reported that every day the Russian occupiers drop about a hundred guided aerial bombs ( KABs) on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and on frontline towns and villages.