Border guards destroy invaders in Siversk direction with accurate ammunition drops. VIDEO

Accurate munitions drops from drones of the "Pomsta" brigade border guards eliminated one occupant, five more were wounded in the Siversk sector

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Also see: Ukrainian troops destroy an enemy mortar in the Vovchansk sector. VIDEO

