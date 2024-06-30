Border guards destroy invaders in Siversk direction with accurate ammunition drops. VIDEO
Accurate munitions drops from drones of the "Pomsta" brigade border guards eliminated one occupant, five more were wounded in the Siversk sector
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password