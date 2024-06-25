Trump says Ukraine will get more weapons if it goes to peace talks with Russia - Reuters

Two key advisers to Donald Trump have presented him with a plan to end the war if he wins the election. The plan stipulates that Ukraine will receive more American weapons only if it goes to peace talks.

Trump's national security adviser Keith Kellogg said that the Kremlin would be warned that any refusal to negotiate would lead to increased US support for Ukraine.

Kellogg and Fred Fleitz developed a plan that, among other things, included a provision that a ceasefire should be established on the front line during peace talks.

Trump responded positively to this plan.

"I'm not saying that he agreed with it or with every word, but we were happy to get that feedback," Fleitz said.

The strategy is the most detailed plan yet developed by Trump's associates, who have said they can quickly end the war in Ukraine.

