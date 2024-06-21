Trump says he will not send US troops to Ukraine if he wins election

Former US President and Republican Donald Trump said that he is not going to send US troops to Ukraine if he re-elects to the White House.

The American politician said this on the All In podcast, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

"I guarantee it, I won't do it," Trump said in response to a question about whether he would allow the US to send troops to Ukraine.

He also commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible sending of his country's troops to Ukraine. As Trump noted, "it's different for France, they are more or less neighbors, and there is an ocean between us."

"Now I keep hearing talk of Ukraine joining NATO, and now I hear that France wants to fight in Ukraine on its own. Well, good luck to them," the former US president said.

By the way, the current US President Joe Biden has also previously stated that he is not currently considering sending US troops to Ukraine.

