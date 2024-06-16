Trump says he will cut off aid to Ukraine immediately after being elected, "even before he enters White House"

Former US President Donald Trump has once again criticised US aid to Ukraine and said that if he wins, he will immediately "resolve the issue".

Trump said this in a speech at a campaign event in Detroit organised by the Turning Point USA initiative, fragments of which were published by users of the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, requests for assistance to Ukraine "never stop".

"Zelenskyy may be the best salesman of any politician who has ever lived. Every time he comes to our country, he leaves with $60 billion," Trump said.

He added that he "likes Zelenskyy" because of what he did during the scandal that led to the first attempt to impeach Trump, and then repeated the first point.

"Just four days ago, he left with 60 billion. He comes home and announces that he needs another 60 billion. And it never stops, it never stops. I will deal with this even before I enter the White House as president. Even as president-elect, I will deal with it," the former US president said.

It is worth noting that the last time Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the United States was in December 2023. And the latest package of funding for Ukraine worth $61 billion was signed by US President Joe Biden on 24 April 2024.