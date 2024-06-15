United States allocated $1.5 billion to Ukraine for energy restoration and humanitarian aid

The United States will provide Ukraine with more than $1.5 billion through USAID and the State Department to strengthen the country's energy sector, address humanitarian needs, and strengthen civilian security.

This was announced today, June 15, by US Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the Peace Summit, Censor.NET informs with reference to the White House.

Energy security

As noted, this assistance includes $500 million from USAID for Ukrainian energy and the redirection of $324 million from previously announced funds for emergency energy needs in Ukraine. The funds are intended for the repair of energy infrastructure damaged by Russia and the expansion of electricity production.

Humanitarian help

According to Harris, more than $379 million in humanitarian aid is allocated to address the urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and war-affected communities. This involves the provision of food aid, medical services, housing, water, sanitation, and hygiene services for millions of Ukrainians in the country and the region.

Civil security

The US State Department also plans to provide an additional $300 million to support civil security in Ukraine, including rescue equipment for Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement officers.