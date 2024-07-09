Russian attack on Okhmatdyt on 8 July: 2 people killed, 32 injured. Emergency and rescue operations are completed. PHOTOS

Emergency and rescue operations at the "Okhmatdyt" Children's Hospital in Kyiv have been completed.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 2 people died at this location, and 32 injured people sought medical assistance. Eight children were hospitalised with injuries.

"A day of continuous and selfless work. I am grateful to everyone who helped, rescued and supported us. The unity of Ukrainians is incredible," he said.

According to Klymenko, as of 11:45 a.m. on 8 July, 29 people, including 4 children, were killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian strikes, and 117 people were injured, including 10 children.

