Zelenskyy on consequences of yesterday’s massive attack: 38 dead, 190 wounded, rescue operations continued all night. PHOTOS

A rescue operation is underway after yesterday's Russian missile attack.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, as of now, 38 people have been killed, including four children. 190 people were injured. Everyone is being provided with assistance. There are 64 people in hospitals in Kyiv, 28 in Kryvyi Rih, and 6 in Dnipro.

According to the Head of State, all patients have been transferred from "Okhmatdyt" to other medical institutions.

See more: Body of deceased man was found under rubble of high-rise building in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv - SES. PHOTOS

"In some of the places where the missiles hit, rescue operations did not stop all night. Almost 400 rescuers are involved. I thank everyone who rescues and cares about our people, everyone who is involved, everyone who helps. We continue our work to increase the protection of our cities and communities from Russian terror. There will be solutions. The world has the necessary power to do so. I also thank all the leaders who have supported us and are preparing new joint steps to protect lives from Russian terror," Zelenskyy added.





















Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, they fired at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and residential buildings. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location, and a multi-storey building in the other. One person has been reported dead and there are injured.