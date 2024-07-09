Body of deceased man was found under rubble of high-rise building in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv - SES. PHOTOS

The body of another dead person was found during the rubble removal of an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, work is underway to unblock it.

Total number of people killed in the attack on Kyiv

In total, 27 people were killed in the capital as a result of yesterday's hostile attack, 117 people were injured, including 10 children and 11 rescued.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the body of a boy was found at night during the rubble removal in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and a residential area. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location and a multi-storey building in the other. One person was reported dead and one injured.