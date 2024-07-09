ENG
Border guards’ drones hit Russian tank, it travelled several hundred metres and eventually exploded. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders took revenge on the Russian invaders for shelling the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. Border guards in the Vovchansk sector hit an enemy tank with a kamikaze drone.

In addition to the tank, several enemy positions were targeted by the border gu ards, and the FPV drone operators secured their success with precise strikes on enemy shelters, Censor.NET reports.

