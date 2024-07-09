A video recording of a Japanese mercenary among the Russian occupiers was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the Japanese man does not understand Russian and communicates with his accomplices through a translator app installed on his phone.

"Instead of helping his homeland regain the Kuriles and Sakhalin, this stupid mercenary of Putin's army has come up with nothing better than to fight for a neighbouring cannibal country. It will be very symbolic when a Ukrainian drone flies to him somewhere near Liptsy and he lies between the "Russian brothers", the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

