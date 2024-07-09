ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12228 visitors online
News Video War
17 512 50

Japanese man has joined Russian army. VIDEO

A video recording of a Japanese mercenary among the Russian occupiers was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the Japanese man does not understand Russian and communicates with his accomplices through a translator app installed on his phone.

"Instead of helping his homeland regain the Kuriles and Sakhalin, this stupid mercenary of Putin's army has come up with nothing better than to fight for a neighbouring cannibal country. It will be very symbolic when a Ukrainian drone flies to him somewhere near Liptsy and he lies between the "Russian brothers", the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Occupier’s torn limb flies in air after drone drop. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9378) Japan (128) Russian mercenaries (201)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 