Occupier’s torn limb flies in air after drone drop. VIDEO 18+
The Ukrainian drone operator accurately dropped a grenade and eliminated the Russian invader.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work was posted on social media. The recording shows that the explosion tore off the occupier's limb and threw it high up.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password