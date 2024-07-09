Occupier’s torn limb flies in air after drone drop. VIDEO 18+

The Ukrainian drone operator accurately dropped a grenade and eliminated the Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work was posted on social media. The recording shows that the explosion tore off the occupier's limb and threw it high up.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

