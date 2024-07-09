Kamikaze drone sneaks up on occupier in woods: "F#cker sat down, froze and thought he was hiding, but...". VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator tracked down the occupier, who was hiding in a forest, and eliminated him.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows the drone slowly approaching a Russian man who is trying to deceive the drone's operator.

"The f#cker sat down, froze and thought he was hiding, but..." the Ukrainian soldier says in the recording.

Warning: Strong language!

