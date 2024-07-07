Since beginning of day, 78 combat engagements took place, 18 battles are still ongoing in seven directions - General Staff

The situation on the contact line remains tense but under control. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively counter the Russian aggressor, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment. A total of 78 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff's report on the situation at the front as of 4:00 pm on 7 July.

Shelling of Ukrainian territory

The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Popivka, Pavlivka, Vodolahy, Myropillia, and Nova Huta were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire.

In addition, the Kharkiv region is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Today, terrorists conducted eleven air strikes from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, dropping 24 UAVs. They were aimed at the areas of the Ukrainian towns of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units three times near Starytsia, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk. Two attacks were repelled, one is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed our positions seven times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka. Three firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, and Terny during the day. Seven engagements ended without success for the enemy, three more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defences in the northern direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Verkhnekamianske. The situation remains under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made one attack on our troops' positions near Kalynivka. The battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, three unsuccessful hostile attacks took place in the areas of Pivnichne and Toretsk.

The Pokrovsk direction witnessed the largest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 27 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of New York, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Progres, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka. The defence forces are holding back the attack and repelled 19 enemy attacks, eight battles are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

It is worth noting that today, in this area, soldiers of the 110th separate mechanised brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft.

One battle in the Kurakhove direction continues. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 15 attacks by the occupying army. The enemy is concentrating its efforts towards Paraskoviivka.

Situation in the South

There were seven hostile attacks in the Vremivka direction near Vodiane, Makarivka, and Kostiantynivka. Six attacks were repelled by our troops, and one is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks. Here, the occupants failed in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders on the left bank of the Dnipro River.