Anti-aircraft warriors shoot down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Anti-aircraft warriors of the separate mechanised brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko shot down a Russian Su-25 in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Khortytsia OSGT, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in the Pokrovske direction, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of the Defence Forces.

"The anti-aircraft warriors of the separate mechanised brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko have landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, which is now burning in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas," the statement said.

