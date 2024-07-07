Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts were under shelling, 2 people were killed, and there are wounded. PHOTOS

On 6 July, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region. Two people were killed in New York and Ukrainsk.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional election commission Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

The Kurakhove district was subjected to numerous attacks: a house in Hirnyk was damaged, 4 houses in Kostiantynopilske, 3 houses in Kurakhivka; the private sector of Kurakhove and the outskirts of Dalne and Hannivka were under fire.

In Ukrainske, 1 person died and 3 were injured, 6 multi-story buildings, a private house, and 4 garages were damaged. In Novohrodivka 5 houses were damaged.

In the Hrodivka district, 8 houses were damaged: 5 in Progres and 3 in Vesele.

A company and an administrative building were damaged in Pokrovsk.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, 2 houses in Kolodyazhi were destroyed, 4 houses in Zarichne were damaged.

In the Kostiantynivka district, 5 houses in Markove, several houses in Stupochky and Predtechyne were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In New York, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, 3 buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

In Toretsk, 1 house and a shop were damaged.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 3 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged.

