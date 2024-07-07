Enemy’s logistics center in Debaltseve and R-330Zh "Zhitel" obstacle station in Novoluhanske were hit - DIU. PHOTO

On 6 July 2024, intelligence officers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 45th separate artillery brigade discovered and inflicted fire on two military facilities of the Russian aggressor state in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press center.

As noted, in Debaltseve, our defenders attacked a logistics center where the invaders stored tank equipment and ammunition. In Novoluhanske, an expensive Russian automated jamming station R-330Zh "Zhitel" was burned.

