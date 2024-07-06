Special forces of DIU destroyed several Russian surveillance and intelligence complexes. VIDEO
Ukrainian reconnaissance men conducted a series of FPV strikes on the occupants' targets. They were carried out by the operators of the "Ghost" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
In one of the frontline areas, the reconnaissance men discovered and inflicted fire on the occupants' vehicle deployment point, Censor.NET reports.
Several Russian surveillance and reconnaissance complexes were also destroyed, including the Murom-P, the Stryzh electronic warfare system, a communications repeater, and a power substation that supplied the invaders with electricity.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password