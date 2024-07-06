Fighters of 79th SAAB filmed suicide of occupier in Kurakhove direction of front. VIDEO
A Russian soldier committed suicide without waiting for the arrival of the second drone on the Kurakhove frontline.
This was filmed by soldiers of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password