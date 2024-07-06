ENG
Fighters of 79th SAAB filmed suicide of occupier in Kurakhove direction of front. VIDEO

A Russian soldier committed suicide without waiting for the arrival of the second drone on the Kurakhove frontline.

This was filmed by soldiers of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9335) suicide_ (141) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (106)
