Body of suicidal occupier spins in air after grenade explosion. VIDEO 18+

The occupier committed suicide by exploding a grenade on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the moment of the suicide was published on social media. The recording shows that after the explosion, the occupier's body flies into the air, makes several turns and falls.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupant shoots himself on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

