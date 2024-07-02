ENG
Occupant shoots himself on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing the moment of the occupier's suicide on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a submachine gun.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

