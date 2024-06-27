Russian shoots himself in bushes on battlefield near Bilohorivka. VIDEO
The occupier shot himself on the battlefield near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, the occupier's self-destruction was filmed by soldiers of the 81st separate airmobile brigade.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password