Russian shoots himself in bushes on battlefield near Bilohorivka. VIDEO

The occupier shot himself on the battlefield near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier's self-destruction was filmed by soldiers of the 81st separate airmobile brigade.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

