Russian soldier shoots himself in head with assault rifle near Vovchansk. VIDEO
A Russian soldier shot himself in the head with an assault rifle near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.
This was filmed by soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky, Censor.NET reports.
