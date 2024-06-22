ENG
Consequences of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia region: one person died, two were injured. PHOTOS

On 21 June, the occupiers launched six air strikes, 17 multiple launch rocket systems, 214 artillery strikes, and 146 UAV attacks on settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, over the past day, Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Verbove, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne, Novoivanivka, Shcherbaky, Varvarovka, Pyatikhatky were under fire from Russian invaders. The shelling damaged civilian homes and commercial premises.

An air strike on Varvarivka killed one person and wounded two others, they were hospitalised.

Наслідки обстрілів Запорізької області
