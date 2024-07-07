46 attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk direction. Enemy was repulsed near Robotyne and Novodanilivka - General Staff

During the past day, July 6, 2024, 151 combat clashes took place at the front.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the aggressor launched two missile strikes (using two missiles), 58 airstrikes (using 76 KABs), fired about four thousand shots, 138 of them from rocket salvo systems, on the positions of our troops and populated areas. 1041 kamikaze drones.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Izbytske, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Lyptsi, Vovchanski Khutory of the Kharkiv region; Chasiv Yar, Yuriivka, Toretsk, New York, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Vovche, Vozdvizhenka, Semenivka, Mykhailivka, Memryk, Illinka, Pishchane, Hryhorivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, Kostiantynopolske, Hannivka, Velyka Novosilka, Urozayne of the Donetsk region; Hulyaipole, Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive and assault actions with the support of aviation, a total of 11 combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of clashes per day increased to seven. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Stelmakhivka districts of the Kharkiv region.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, our troops stood in the way of 20 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region, Terny, and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks in the Spirny and Vyiimka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the districts of Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

It is also noted that the aggressor is quite active in the Toretsk direction - he committed 16 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Severne, Zalizne, and New York settlements in the Donetsk region. He supported his actions with airstrikes.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 49 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Yuriivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinove, Lozuvatske, Progres, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Yasnobrodivka, and Karlivka of the Donetsk region," the message reads.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 19 times.

The situation in the South

The General Staff also informs that in the direction of Vremivsk, the enemy launched four attacks on our positions in the Vodyane district of the Donetsk region.

Four combat clashes took place in the Orihiv direction. The enemy was severely repulsed near Robotyne and Novodanilivka.

"In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. The invaders launched five attacks, but were unsuccessful," the General Staff added.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, and fires at populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Hit the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhaust the offensive potential of the enemy along the entire line of battle and in the rear.

In the past day, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two artillery systems, the Buk anti-aircraft missile complex, the control point of the UAV, 22 personnel concentration areas, weapons, and military equipment.

In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,150 people last day. Our soldiers also destroyed 2 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 53 UAVs, one cruise missile, 50 vehicles, and 16 units of special equipment.