During day, 45 attacks of occupiers were repulsed in Pokrovsk direction, enemy was repulsed near Mala Tokmachka - General Staff

During the past day, July 5, 139 combat clashes took place at the front.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the aggressor launched six missile strikes (using twelve missiles), 55 airstrikes (using 72 anti-aircraft missiles), fired more than three thousand shots, 105 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The General Staff reminds that on the night of July 6, 2024, the enemy struck with 27 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from the TOT of the Ukrainian Crimea and Kursk Oblast (Russian Federation).

This night, the defenders of the sky hit 24 "Shaheds" in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Ruska Lozova, Hlyboke, Kurylivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kivsharivka of the Kharkiv region; Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, New York, Mykolaivka, Vovche, Novoselivka Persha, Kostiantynivka, Maksimilianivka of the Donetsk region; Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive and assault actions with the support of aviation, a total of eight combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Staritsa, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of clashes per day increased to five. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, our troops stood in the way of 21 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region, Terny in the Donetsk region, and in Serebriansk forest.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks in the areas of Spirny and Viimka in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped ten attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the districts of Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka, Ivanivske, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor is quite active - he committed 18 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Severne, and New York settlements in the Donetsk region. He supported his actions with airstrikes," the report says.

It is also noted that in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 45 attacks by occupiers near the settlements of Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevhenivka, Progres, Yasnobrodivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Netaylove in the Donetsk region. The aggressor carried out more than half of them near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, and Kostiantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried nine times to break through the defenses of our troops.

The situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the direction of Vremivsk, the enemy launched seven attacks on our positions in the districts of Kostyantynivka, Vodyanny, and Makarivka of the Donetsk region.

Two combat clashes took place in the Orihiv direction. The enemy was severely repulsed near Malaya Tokmachka.

In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. All five attacks by the Russian invaders were unsuccessful.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, and fires at populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Hit the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the offensive potential of the enemy along the entire line of battle and in the rear.

In the past day, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two artillery systems, an ammunition warehouse, an EW station, six personnel concentration areas, and another important object of the occupiers.

The General Staff also reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,260 people last day. Also, our soldiers destroyed 11 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems, 58 UAVs, nine missiles, 76 vehicles, and six units of special equipment.