Destroyed 24 out of 27 "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force

On the night of 6 July 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 27 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the Crimea and Kursk region.

Where did shoot down Shaheds UAVs?

As noted, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, air defense units of the Army, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.

How many Shaheds UAVs were destroyed?

"Last night, the defenders of the skies managed to defeat 24 "chessmen" in the Dnipro, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions," the statement said.

