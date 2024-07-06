Day in Donetsk region: 3 districts were shelled, 11 people died, many were injured. PHOTOS

On 5 July, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Veselyi Hai, 2 houses were destroyed and 9 damaged; a building was damaged in Ostrich, and an industrial facility was damaged in Vovchenka. In Selidove, 5 people were killed and 15 injured, 21 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, an enterprise, a coffee shop, 4 shops, market stalls, and 21 cars were damaged. In Ukrainske, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 3 houses and an administrative building were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Torske, 15 houses were damaged. In the Kostiantynivka district, 8 houses were damaged: 5 in Predtechino and 3 in Stupochki. A person was wounded in Sloviansk and 7 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 3 people were killed, 5 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Toretsk, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, a house, an administrative building, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. A person was also injured in Druzhba and 2 houses were damaged in Shcherbynivka. Two multi-story buildings were damaged in Siversk.

Also read: Rashists attacked Komar village in Donetsk region: Woman killed, 20 wounded (updated)










