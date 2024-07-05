Ruscists attacked Komar village in Donetsk region: Woman killed, 20 wounded (updated)

Russian occupation forces attacked the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, killing 1 person and injuring 14.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

Russian occupants struck three times in the centre of Komar village, Volnovakha district.

"As a result of one of the munitions hitting the building of the village council, 15 employees of the institution who were inside the building during the shelling were injured. Twelve women and three men were taken to hospital. One of the victims, a 32-year-old woman, died from her severe injuries during medical care provision," the statement said.

The occupants also attacked the private sector of the village. The final number of victims and the type of weapons used by the enemy are being established.



The administrative building, residential buildings, outbuildings and vehicles were damaged in the village.

Updated information

Later, Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said that the number of victims of the Russian shelling of Komar village in Volnovakha district had increased to 20.

"At least 1 person was killed and 20 wounded as a result of the shelling of Komar in Volnovakha district," the official said.

He noted that Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on the village.

"Russians dropped three guided bombs on the village, killing a 32-year-old woman. 13 private houses, 4 shops, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 infrastructure facilities and an administrative building were damaged," he said in a statement.

Filashkin also said that there was information about 2 dead and 2 wounded in Selydove.

Watch more: Occupier caught fire after accurate drone drop. VIDEO





