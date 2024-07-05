Occupier caught fire after accurate drone drop. VIDEO
A drone operator from the Phoenix unit of the Revenge Brigade eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop of ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier caught fire after being dropped.
