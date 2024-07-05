ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11725 visitors online
News Video War
7 015 23

Occupier caught fire after accurate drone drop. VIDEO

A drone operator from the Phoenix unit of the Revenge Brigade eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop of ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier caught fire after being dropped.

Watch more: Paratroopers of 95th Brigade defeat enemy stormtroopers from "Veterans" PMC in Toretsk sector. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9321) elimination (5263) drones (2468)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 