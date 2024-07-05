Paratroopers of 95th Brigade defeat enemy stormtroopers from "Veterans" PMC in Toretsk sector. VIDEO

Zhytomyr paratroopers of the 95th Airborne Brigade defeated the occupiers' assault units that were trying to advance on the eastern outskirts of Pivnichne village in the Toretsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the defeat of the invaders was posted on social media.

"Footage of the defeat of Russian assault men in the Toretsk sector. In the first part of the video, Zhytomyr paratroopers from the 95th Airborne Brigade use drones to unwind the advancing Russian groups on the eastern outskirts of Pivdenne. Later, Ukrainian armoured vehicles enter the fray: An APC and a tank raze to the ground houses occupied by the 'Veterans' PMC, a unit formed by residents of the so-called DPR," the author notes in the post.

