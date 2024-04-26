Dozen liquidated occupiers lie on field road near Terny in Donetsk region. VIDEO
About a dozen occupants who tried to storm the positions of the AFU were killed by Ukrainian soldiers near Terny in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the liquidated invaders was posted on social media. About a dozen occupants can be seen on the recording.
"A group of enemy attack aircraft is resting after a 'successful' attempt to attack Ukrainian positions near Terny in the Donetsk region. Video of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade," the author of the post notes in the post.
