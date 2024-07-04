Ruscists occupied Sokil and Voskhod in Donetsk region and advanced in Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv region - DeepState. MAP

The Russian military occupied the villages of Sokil and Voskhod in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

The enemy also expanded the front in the Kharkiv region, advancing in Sotnytskyi Kozachok.

"The enemy advanced in Pivnichne, near Druzhba, Yevhenivka and Novopokrovske," the statement said.

An updated map of the hostilities has been published:

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army had made some progress in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, advancing in the vicinity of four settlements.