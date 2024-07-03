Situation in Chasiv Yar direction remains critically difficult - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Chasiv Yar direction, the situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" critically difficult. Fighting with the occupiers is taking place on the border of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

This was reported by the press service of the OSGT Khortytsia, Censor.NET reports.

The OSGT also noted that the soldiers of the 24th separate mechanised brigade named after King Danylo are heroically holding the line.

"The intensity of enemy shelling has not decreased, the Russians continue to attack with the forces of former prisoners from Storm-V units, paratroopers, and special forces," the statement said.

Read more: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchasing drones, generators and charging stations for front line

Over the past day, 257 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded.

In addition, the military spoke about the enemy's tactics. According to them, the enemy is bringing its infantry to the forest area, where it is hurrying, dispersing, and trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

The invaders cover their assault actions with artillery shelling and drops from kamikaze drones and Lancets.

"Yesterday, 51 hostile attacks were conducted in the direction, 9 of which were at Chasiv Yar," the OSGT added.