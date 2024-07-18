In Luhansk, Russians demolish monuments to "Victims of Stalin’s repressions" and "Victims of Holodomor"

The occupiers demolished memorial signs to the Victims of Stalinist Repression and the Victims of the Holodomor in Luhansk.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"For almost 100 years, Russians have been committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Of course, in such a paradigm, there is no question of honoring the memory of the innocent victims.

The propagandists call the people's memory of the crimes of the Kremlin's executioners "fake monuments" and present this as a request from the locals because of "offense to feelings."

All memorials will return to their places after the de-occupation, and those who are currently committing genocide against Ukrainians will be eliminated, because these are not the times like in the 1930s. It will no longer be possible to kill us with impunity," the statement reads.