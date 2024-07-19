Trump and Zelenskyy will have telephone conversation - CNN
On Friday, 19 July, former President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy scheduled a phone call.
According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this with reference to sources.
It is noted that this call will be their first conversation since Trump left the White House and will take place amid concerns in Europe about what Trump's policy on the war in Ukraine will be if he wins the presidential election in November.
One source warned that the politician's timetable changes frequently.
For some time, there have been discussions about the appropriate time for a telephone conversation between the Republican candidate and the President of Ukraine, the sources said.
