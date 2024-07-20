In Rostov region, 26 drones were shot down, locals reported "arrivals" at airfield and oil depot. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said that a massive drone attack took place on the night of 20 July and that air defenses were in place.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

"In total, last night, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 26 UAVs in Rostov region. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. Emergency services have arrived at the site where the UAV wreckage fell," Golubev said.

At the same time, local residents on social media report powerful arrivals at the Millerovo military airfield. Local publics report more than 16 explosions near the village of Dolotynka and in the area of the oil depot. They also report fires near the runway and aircraft.

