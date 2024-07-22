Tomorrow power will be cut off throughout day. From 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. - for half of consumers - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, on 23 July, electricity consumption restrictions will be applied throughout the day throughout Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"From 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., power outages will be applied for three queues of consumers. At other hours of the day, power outages will be applied for two queues of consumers," the statement said.

Earlier, Yurii Boiko, advisor to the Prime Minister and member of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo, said that the situation in the power system, which had been exacerbated by the heat, would start to improve as the temperature dropped, and that the power outage schedules would probably be eased from Saturday, 20 July.

What is a disconnect queue

"Ukrenergo explains that a queue is a group of household consumers and businesses that consume a certain number of megawatts.

The consumers of each region that can be disconnected are divided into 6 queues. The consumption of each region differs in volume, as it depends on the consumption of critical infrastructure facilities.

Ukrenergo determines the number of queues to be switched off in all regions at the same time to compensate for the energy shortage in the system. The length of the queue and which queue to disconnect at a given time is determined by the regional power distribution companies in each region.

Conventionally, 1 schedule queue is 4 hours of restrictions per day, 2 queues are 8 hours of restrictions per day, 3 queues are 12 hours of restrictions per day, and 4 queues are 16 hours of restrictions per day. But how to distribute this load during the day is calculated by regional power distribution companies and formed accordingly for each region.