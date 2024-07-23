Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout day. Power outages will be in effect for only one queue for 14 hours - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, on July 24, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day throughout Ukraine, but they will be much less severe than those announced on July 23.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., power outages will be in effect for one queue. At other times, power outages will be used simultaneously for two queues by regional power distribution companies," the statement said.

For comparison, on July 23, it was planned that from 2:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., power outages would be applied for three queues by regional power distribution companies. At other times of the day, power outages would be applied for two queues. However, during the day, the announced power supply restrictions were significantly mitigated, and in some regions, on Tuesday afternoon they were canceled altogether.

As reported, the government has expanded the list of facilities that will not be subject to stabilisation schedules for power outages.

In particular, in addition to gas, heat, electricity, water supply and sewage facilities, hospitals, electricity will not be cut off for settlements and facilities within a 20-kilometre zone from the border with Russia, Belarus and the contact line.