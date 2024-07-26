Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 572,300 people (+950 per day), 8,320 tanks, 15,840 artillery systems, 16,050 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 572,300 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.26.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 572,300 (+950) people,

tanks ‒ 8320 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,050 (+11) units,

artillery systems – 15,840 (+36) units,

MLRS – 1125 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 904 (+0) units,

aircraft - 363 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 12683 (+73),

cruise missiles ‒ 2402 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 21414 (+56) units,

special equipment ‒ 2668 (+7)

Read more: Defense Forces: Tunguska complex, 10 cannons are destroyed in south, almost 100 occupiers are eliminated within 24-hour day