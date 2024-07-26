US found another $2 billion for weapons for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense found a mistake in its calculations of ammunition, missiles, and other equipment. After its correction, Ukraine will be able to receive an additional $2 billion in aid

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

The publication notes that the vague definition of value in the Law on Foreign Assistance and the lack of specific guidelines for evaluation have led to inconsistencies in the reported value of military aid. However, the corrected error will allow Ukraine to receive additional weapons worth $2 billion.

