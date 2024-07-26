ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5549 visitors online
News
5 386 25

US found another $2 billion for weapons for Ukraine

пентагон

The U.S. Department of Defense found a mistake in its calculations of ammunition, missiles, and other equipment. After its correction, Ukraine will be able to receive an additional $2 billion in aid

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

The publication notes that the vague definition of value in the Law on Foreign Assistance and the lack of specific guidelines for evaluation have led to inconsistencies in the reported value of military aid. However, the corrected error will allow Ukraine to receive additional weapons worth $2 billion.

Read also on Censor.NET: This is our priority, - Pentagon spokesman Ryder on air defence systems for Ukraine

Author: 

the Pentagon (450) aid (2350) USA (5294) Ukraine (5794)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 